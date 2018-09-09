Honda sells 15 lakh cars in India: Hits & misses

Honda Cars India has attained the 1.5 million sales milestone ever since the company first launched in India in 1998. The first Honda car to launch in India was the City and it still is the biggest contributor to the Japanese company's sales in India. Honda City is followed by compact sedan Honda Amaze and Honda Jazz. Honda Cars India has eight cars in various segments in the country. Honda also has other good news, Honda Civic is set to make a comeback in India and the new Honda CR-V is also heading for a launch in October.

Honda Cars has sales and distribution network of 341 facilities in 231 cities across the country. With first car sold in January 1998, HCIL reached the first 5 lakh sales milestone in March 2012 (14 years 3 months). The 10 lakh sales milestone was attained in October 2015 and the latest 15 lakh milestone has been the fastest for the company in just 34 months.

Honda sales has had a steady momentum in the current fiscal year and has sold 79,599 units during April – Aug 2018 with a cumulative growth of over 9% as against 73,012 units in the corresponding period April – August 2017.

2019 Honda Civic

The 10th iteration of Honda Civic is all set to be launched in India, making a comeback as the outgoing model of the Civic wasn't on sale in India. Honda will give continue with the 140 hp 1.8-litre petrol engine for the Civic. A diesel variant with a 1.6-litre Earth Dreams unit with 120 hp and 300 Nm is also expected. This is the same diesel engine that is expected to be launched with the Honda CR-V in October.

2018 Honda CR-V

While Honda Cars has had a good and steady run, not all models have been a hit in the Indian passenger car market. Honda Brio and Honda Mobilio could not grab much attention from buyers. Honda WR-V, which is fairly new to our market, has not tasted much success either.

However, Honda City, Honda Amaze and Honda Accord sedans have rather been very popular and continue to add to the company's sales in India, along with Honda Jazz.

Honda HR-V

Honda has two new product launches planned, that of the new Civic and CR-V. Besides these two, there have been talks of Honda HR-V launching in India. Considering the popularity of compact SUVs in India, the HR-V makes good sense for a launch here. If and when launched, it would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta.