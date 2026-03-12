Honda scraps two EVs, doubles down on India growth

Honda Motor is undertaking a massive global restructuring, cancelling North American EV projects and booking up to ¥2.5 trillion in losses due to shifting market demand.

India is set to play a bigger role in Honda Motor’s global strategy as the Japanese automaker restructures its electric vehicle (EV) roadmap amid a challenging earnings outlook and slower-than-expected EV demand in key markets. In an official statement, the company said it will enhance its model line-up and improve cost competitiveness in India, where it sees significant market expansion opportunities.

As part of this strategic reset, Honda has cancelled two planned models from its upcoming ‘0 Series’ global electric vehicle programme, the SUV and the Saloon just months before they were due to enter production. The move comes as the company reassesses investments in EVs while strengthening its hybrid portfolio globally.

Strategic Pivot

Despite the global restructuring, the statement confirms that India remains part of Honda’s long-term electrification plans. Honda Cars India spokesperson has confirmed to FE that the smaller 0 Series Alpha electric SUV remains on track and is expected to be produced in India with a high level of localisation. The model was first showcased as the Honda 0 α (Alpha) SUV concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 and will go on sale in India early next year. Once launched, it is expected to compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric and the upcoming Maruti eVitara in the growing mid-size electric SUV segment.

The statement further said that Honda said it would reassess resource allocation as EV demand growth slows, particularly in the United States. Alongside its core markets of Japan and the US, the company highlighted India as a key geography where it plans to strengthen its product portfolio and cost structure. Honda had earlier planned seven models under the ‘0 Series’ EV family by the end of the decade. The now-cancelled SUV and Saloon were expected to be the first two models to enter production, built on an all-new dedicated EV platform.

The cancellation will result in a write-down of around ¥340 billion to ¥570 billion in the current financial year ending March, the company said, with additional financial impact expected in FY27. The company is therefore recalibrating its global product strategy, with a sharper focus on hybrids and selective EV investments in high-growth markets such as India.

India Elevated

Apart from the Honda 0 α (Alpha) SUV for India, Honda has lined up multiple model launches including refreshed City and Elevate SUV and the Prelude coupe that will be sold as a full import. The brand is also working on localizing petrol-hybrid tech in India for its future models.