Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

The new Honda RS mid-size SUV concept has made its official debut at the GIIAS 2021 (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show). Will this Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos-rival SUV come to India? Find out here!

By:November 12, 2021 11:58 AM
Honda RS Concept

Honda has taken the wraps off the new RS mid-size SUV concept. The concept version of this new mid-size SUV from the Japanese carmaker has made its global debut in Indonesia at the ongoing 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Honda’s new RS mid-size SUV is based on the recently-unveiled BR-V’s platform and it looks very sporty in its concept avatar. Also, it will be the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s global line-up.  

Talking about the design, the new RS mid-size SUV concept takes design inspiration from its elder sibling, Honda HR-V. Being an RS version, it looks quite sporty and unique. At the front, it gets a sleek mesh-pattern grille with RS badging and very subtle chrome accents. The grille is flanked by sharp LED headlamps and DRLs. The bumper of the SUV looks very sharp and it gets a faux skid plate too. The SUV’s concept version gets chunky blacked-out alloy wheels.  

Moving to the side profile, one can see the Honda RS SUV concept has a sloping roofline that gives it a coupe-like appeal. At the rear, it gets sporty bumpers with a roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillamps. There is also a thin strip of LED that runs across the length of its boot. Moreover, the SUV also gets body-cladding all-around and chunky roof rails. The interior of the new Honda RS concept has not been revealed but one can expect it to be a pretty feature-loaded SUV. 

Watch Video | 2020 Honda City Review:

 

The company has not yet revealed its technical specifications or dimensions but it is expected to measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length. Moreover, its wheelbase will be identical to the Honda City. The SUV’s production version is likely to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. Honda is already working on an India-specific SUV and the India launch of the production version of the RS SUV concept is not officially confirmed yet. But if it does launch here, it might turn out to be a worthy rival of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. 

