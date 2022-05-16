Honda quietly tweaks the City

The 4th-gen City receives additional goodies, while the current-gen misses out on standard features.

It has been a very busy summer for Honda Car India, especially with their best-seller, the City. After recently launching the City e:HEV hybrid, the Japanese company has decided to spruce up both the fourth while cutting down on the fifth generation City’s features.

With a slew of new sedans entering the segment, the fourth generation receives additional features to make it a value for money buy. It is available in two trims — SV and V, and the base-level variant now sports a 7-inch infotainment system. It also comes with smartphone connectivity with the likes of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a navigation system. The best part about this update is that Honda isn’t charging anything extra for it.

Honda has decided to reduce the features list in the fifth-generation City starting with a 15-inch steel space saver unit replacing the spare 16-inch alloy wheel. There’s further cost-cutting for the entry-level E trim as mud flaps are now optional and aren’t available as standard anymore. Honda has replaced the chrome handles with black ones.

The City will not come with variant badges like V, VX and ZX on the tailgate anymore except for e:HEV version.

The sedan continues to be available in petrol and diesel engines with both mated to a 6-speed manual while the former also comes with a 7-speed CVT automatic. The 1.5-litre petrol powertrain pumps out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while the 98bhp 1.5-litre diesel produces a healthy 200Nm of torque. According to Honda, the petrol manual and CVT return a mileage of 17.8kmpl and 18.4kmpl respectively and 24.1kmpl from the diesel.

Starting from the fourth-generation City, it costs from Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. On the other hand, the fifth-generation City’s petrol manual starts from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh, while the CVT is from Rs 14.05 lakh to Rs 15.04 lakh. The diesel, on the other hand, is from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 15.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.