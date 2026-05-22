Honda India Blueprints Double-Digit Growth with 6 New Launches by FY27 and First Zero-Platform EV

Honda Cars India targets double-digit growth by launching six new models by FY27, kickstarted by the refreshed City sedan, the premium ZR-V hybrid SUV, and an upcoming EV.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) will launch six new models in the country by FY27 as the Japanese automaker eyes double-digit growth in the country, backed by an expanded portfolio of SUVs and sedans across hybrid and electric powertrains.

The six launches will form part of Honda’s previously announced commitment to introduce 10 models in India by 2030.

“This year is a landmark year for us with six strategic launches that will sharpen our competitive edge and reinforce our brand position in the market,” Honda Cars India President and CEO Takashi Nakajima said.

Hybrid Offensive Begins

On Friday, the company launched the refreshed Honda City and unveiled the new Honda ZR-V SUV for the domestic market signalling what the company described as the beginning of a new growth phase in the country. The hybrid sedan City comes at an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh, price of its premium ZR-V SUV were not revealed. The top model of City comes at 20,99 lakh.

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“This event marks the beginning of a new phase of accelerated growth in India,” Nakajima said.

Nakajima said the company would launch its first full electric vehicle on the Honda’s Zero platform in India in the second half of the ongoing fiscal year.

At present Honda sells Amaze, City, and Elevate in India.

The company introduced the ZR-V as a fully imported flagship SUV from Japan. Powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid system, the model is expected to strengthen Honda’s premium SUV portfolio and reinforce its hybrid technology positioning in the Indian market. The company is staying away from CNG technology.

Strategic Shifts

Nakajima said Honda’s long-term India strategy would continue to focus on a mix of sedans and SUVs, while steadily expanding the use of electrified technologies, including strong hybrids, next-generation hybrid systems and battery electric vehicles.

Nakajima said Honda aims to strengthen its presence in these fastest-growing segments. He said Honda does not plan to re-enter the hatchback segment, adding that its sub-four metre offerings will primarily comprise compact SUVs.

Honda is also exploring partnerships in the country as the automaker looks to expand scale, reduce costs and rebuild its position in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

“Obviously, we are always open. At this moment, unfortunately, we cannot say anything more to share,” Nakajima said.

The company also announced plans to introduce models tailored specifically for the Indian market from 2028 onwards. As part of its broader rebuilding strategy, Honda plans to leverage its two-wheeler business to upgrade customers to passenger vehicles.

Honda has identified India, along with North America and Japan, as a priority market in its future growth strategy and plans to strategically allocate resources to these geographies.