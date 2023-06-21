Honda organises nationwide monsoon check-up camp: Elevate SUV launch soon

Honda Cars India is organising a nationwide monsoon check-up camp for its customers. The company will soon launch its all-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV as well.

Honda Cars India has announced the beginning of its monsoon service camp at its authorised dealership facilities across the country. This free check-up camp will take place from June 19 to June 30, 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer will also soon launch the Honda Elevate mid-size SUV that will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Honda monsoon camp for cars: Details

As a part of the company’s service initiative, this camp is said to offer the Honda car owners a free 32-point car check and top wash along with attractive schemes on select parts such as wiper blade/rubber, tyre & battery, door rubber seal and services like headlamp cleaning, front windshield cleaning and underbody anti-rust coating. Moreover, customers can also get their car evaluation for the best exchange price.

Commenting on the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, “As a company that is committed to offering enhanced experience to our customers, our extensive dealer network is geared up to organize this monsoon check-up camp. Supported by trained professionals, the initiative will take care of all necessary checks and ensure a safe and hassle-free driving experience throughout the monsoon season. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail these benefits.”

Honda Elevate SUV: What to expect?

The new Honda Elevate will mark the company’s comeback in the SUV segment in India. Bookings for the same will commence in July and the official launch will take place this festive season. The Elevate will get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT.

