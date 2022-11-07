Honda November 2022 discounts: Benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda Cars India is offering year-end discount offers and other benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on its vehicles. The company’s product portfolio currently includes the Honda City, Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz.

Honda Cars India has rolled out discount offers for the month of November 2022. Post festive season, the Japanese carmaker is offering year-end benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on its vehicles which will remain valid till November 30, 2022. Honda’s product portfolio currently includes the City, Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz. Here we have explained the discount offers for all these Honda cars.

Honda Cars November 2022 discount offers:

Honda WR-V

Honda is offering maximum benefits on its WR-V crossover. One can get a cash discount of Rs 30,000 or opt for free-of-cost accessories worth Rs 36,144. Moreover, the customers will get a Rs 10,000 discount for exchanging their old car along with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. The company is offering loyalty bonuses and corporate discounts worth Rs 5,000 respectively.

New Honda City (fifth-gen)

Honda Car India is offering benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on its best-selling sedan, City. One can avail cash discounts of up to Rs 30,000 along with corporate benefits worth Rs 5,000. There is also a Rs 10,000 discount for exchanging their old car along with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with corporate benefits worth Rs 3,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda isn’t offering any direct cash discount on the Jazz for November 2022. However, the customers will get a Rs 10,000 discount for exchanging their old car along with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. There are additional corporate discounts and loyalty bonuses worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Honda City (fourth-gen)

Finally, we have the fourth-generation Honda City which gets only a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. There are no discount offers on the Honda City e:HEV hybrid.

Note: Discount offers may vary from city to city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more information.