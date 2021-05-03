Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

There are no interior images of the Honda N7X but expect it to be similar in layout to the BR-V though with much more features on the list. 

By:May 3, 2021 4:59 PM

Honda in India may have been a bit on the silent side but globally the company is quite vocal. Not only did they unveil the 11th-gen Civic last week but now today they have showcased the Honda N7X concept SUV. This 7-seater SUV was shown in Indonesia recently. It is being said that this model, in its production form, will replace the Honda BR-V. Production of the Honda BR-V is no longer done in India as is that of the Mobilio. The N7X looks very much like the BR-V, but slightly sleeker and stylish at the same time. Moreover, while Honda calls it a concept, the car very much looks like a production model. Usage of LED headlights as well as tail lamps has been done. The car has got a clamshell bonnet and also has chunky chrome bars for the grille. There are no interior images but expect it to be similar in layout to the BR-V though with much more features on the list.

Honda Indonesia hasn’t disclosed details on the powertrain but this concept could very well boast a 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine. A CVT could be paired with this engine along with paddle shifters. Honda could start making the N7X (the name expands to New 7 Seater eXcitement) in Indonesia and launch it in the country before thinking of export markets. The Honda N7X operates in the same segment as the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari. Given that Honda has a BS6 diesel ready in the 1.5 format, the N7X will be an ideal competitor for the aforementioned SUVs and will give them a run for their money if priced right.

There is no confirmation from HCIL on the N7X launch but the car could just be the right candidate here. We’re just saying!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

F1 2021: Bottas on pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th career pole

F1 2021: Bottas on pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th career pole

Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a 'fun' EV: All details

Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a 'fun' EV: All details

Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Now rent a luxury car for Rs 6,999 per day in these cities: Rolls-Royce, Maserati & more!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Lifesaving 1,400 km roadtrip of 24 hours to bring Oxygen for Covid-ridden friend!

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Five cars under Rs 10 lakh that deserved better sales: Ford Figo, Toyota Yaris and more

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Volkswagen reduces car service cost by 25 %: Taigun ownership cost expected to be competitive

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

Honda NX200 trademarked in India: Likely name for Hero Xpulse 200 rival

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price