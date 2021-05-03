Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

There are no interior images of the Honda N7X but expect it to be similar in layout to the BR-V though with much more features on the list.

Honda in India may have been a bit on the silent side but globally the company is quite vocal. Not only did they unveil the 11th-gen Civic last week but now today they have showcased the Honda N7X concept SUV. This 7-seater SUV was shown in Indonesia recently. It is being said that this model, in its production form, will replace the Honda BR-V. Production of the Honda BR-V is no longer done in India as is that of the Mobilio. The N7X looks very much like the BR-V, but slightly sleeker and stylish at the same time. Moreover, while Honda calls it a concept, the car very much looks like a production model. Usage of LED headlights as well as tail lamps has been done. The car has got a clamshell bonnet and also has chunky chrome bars for the grille. There are no interior images but expect it to be similar in layout to the BR-V though with much more features on the list.

Honda Indonesia hasn’t disclosed details on the powertrain but this concept could very well boast a 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine. A CVT could be paired with this engine along with paddle shifters. Honda could start making the N7X (the name expands to New 7 Seater eXcitement) in Indonesia and launch it in the country before thinking of export markets. The Honda N7X operates in the same segment as the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari. Given that Honda has a BS6 diesel ready in the 1.5 format, the N7X will be an ideal competitor for the aforementioned SUVs and will give them a run for their money if priced right.

There is no confirmation from HCIL on the N7X launch but the car could just be the right candidate here. We’re just saying!

