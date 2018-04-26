Honda launches EV brand Everus at 2018 Beijing auto show, unveils electric SUV concept

Honda has announced the launch of its new electric vehicle brand Everus at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, and the Japanese company also unveiled what will be the first model from the new brand. Everus EV Concept is an all-electric SUV and Honda has confirmed that the production version will be in Chinese showrooms by the end of this year. There are so far not many details known of the Everus EV Concept, but it is based on Honda HR-V subcompact crossover SUV. The overall design is similar to the HR-V in many ways but the front end has been distinguished substantially.

Honda has said the Everus brand will be aimed at young buyers as it will make more connectivity options available to the driver and passengers. For example, Everus electric cars will be able to be shared on Reachstar, a ride-sharing company in China that lists Honda as their investor.

China will not be the only focus for Honda electric car division. The Japanese automaker launched Honda Clarity Electric in the US last year and is set to launch the production version of its Urban EV Concept in Europe next year.

Honda is aggressive in terms of adding electric cars to its product lineup. According to its 2030 Vision Strategy that was announced last year in June, Honda plans to two-thirds of its cars to have some form of electrification by the year 2030. The company wants to focus more on plug-in hybrids but electric and fuel cell cars are also on the agenda.

Other electrified models from Honda currently on display at the Beijing Motor Show are the Accord Hybrid celebrating its Chinese premiere and the Inspire concept previewing a new sedan scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of the year.