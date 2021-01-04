Honda launches ‘face mask’ for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda Kurumaku not only promises to prevent the entry of viruses into the car cabin but to also destroy ones present inside when the air recirculation is switched on.

Honda's Kurumaku (left) and cabin air filter with Kurumaku

How many products have you come across that were invented during the pandemic that we are currently going through? There are plenty, like contactless elevator buttons or payment options, and now Honda has introduced one that aims to create an additional line of defence against the COVID-19 virus. The car manufacturer recently introduced Kurumaku, a new antiviral product for Honda Cars cabin air filters. These are fitted on top of regular air filters to prevent the spread of viruses.

While many had been eagerly awaiting the start of a new year and the possibility of resuming normal life, the discovery of a new strand of coronavirus means that the pandemic is yet far from over. This is where Honda’s Kurumaku aims to help.

Honda Kurumaku – How does it work?

The company states that the product can catch virus droplets on its special surface while reducing its shape and damaging them in the process. The product uses zinc phosphate chemical conversion treatment, which car manufacturers also use to prevent rusting on vehicles.

Other manufacturers like Geely have launched filters that prevent viruses other particles larger than 0.3 microns from entering the cabin, Kurumaku also works to destroy any viruses in the cabin if already inside.

Honda claims that the new cabin air filter can remove 99.8 percent of virus droplets within 15 minutes of switching on air recirculation and viruses on the surfaces can be cleaned out within 24 hours. Kurumaku has a life of one year or 15,000 km.

Honda will first roll out Kurumaku in the Honda N-Box Kei in Japan as an accessory priced at 6,400 yen (approximately Rs 4,500) plus taxes. The filter is expected to be made available in other cars eventually.

