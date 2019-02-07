Honda Jazz, WR-V and Amaze get 2019 limited editions: What you get for your money!

Honda has launched limited-editions for three models from its portfolio in India, namely, the Amaze compact sedan, WR-V crossover and Jazz premium hatchback. 2018 was a good year for Honda Cars India, by the start of the year the WR-V was already one of the best selling products from the Honda stable since the Honda City Dolphin. The all-new Amaze was the icing on the cake, launched towards the middle of the year the Honda Amaze was far from the booted-sub compact that it replaced but brought better style and features to the Honda. The Amaze set records for sales for a Honda sedan. Naturally, Honda would love to keep that going well into 2019 despite experts predicting slower sales. The solution? Well, special editions seem to always work, and in that light, these three models attempt to do exactly that.

All three will remain mechanically largely the same but will be set apart in terms of cosmetic both on the exterior and the interior of the vehicle. Each of them will, however, carry a premium over their standard counterparts priced between At Rs 7.87-8.97 lakh, Rs 9.35-10.48 lakh and Rs 9.23 lakh, the Amaze, WR-V and Jazz Exclusive editions cost about Rs 12,000-19,000 more! The special edition will be based on the top-spec variant of all three cars, the WR-V VX MT the Amaze VX MT and the Jazz VX petrol-CVT. All three are still powered by the 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel motor. One thing that seemed to catch our eye is the fact that the Jazz manual transmission will not get the special edition like its counterpart. All three cars, however, will continue to feature the same safety equipment as before.

The Amaze Exclusive edition features black wheel-caps, unique seat covers, illuminated door sills, a sliding front armrest and console box, and a new logo. While the WR-V Exclusive gets a blacked-out rear spoiler with inset LED, new graphics with a new logo, while the interior sports unique seat covers and illuminated door sills. On the Jazz, CVT is equipped with black alloy wheels, a tailgate spoiler, body graphics and a new emblem on the outside and new seat covers and illuminated door sills on the inside. New paint schematics for all three cars will also be limited to these special editions, with both cars only available in “Radiant red” and “Orchid white”.