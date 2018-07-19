Honda Jazz facelift launched in India at Rs 7.35 lakh: New styling, interior and safety features

Honda Cars India has launched the Jazz facelift in the country, updated with new exterior, interior and safety features. First introduced to the Indian passenger car market in 2014, Honda Jazz has faced stiff competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 over the years. It is, however, now equipped with enhanced features both inside and out. The facelifted version of the Jazz was first showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

2018 Honda Jazz facelift comes with signature Honda rear LED wing light, chrome door handles and two new exterior colour options. In terms of powertrain, Honda Jazz will continue to come with two engines options - a 1.2L petrol engine that puts out 89 hp and 110 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed manual, and a 1.5L diesel with 98 hp and 200 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual transmission.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On the inside, 2018 Honda Jazz facelift has been improved and added with better features. It gets a 17.7cm advanced touchscreen infotainment with audio, video and navigation system – Digipad 2.0 with Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rear camera display.

The new Jazz is also equipped with a push start/stop button with white and red illumination, Honda Smart Key System (touch sensor based) with keyless remote, cruise control, front centre armrest, central lock hand switch, driver side vanity mirror.

The start/stop button, smart key system and cruise control are only available in the CVT and diesel variants. Honda also claims that the NV (noise and vibrations) performance has also been improved.

The 2018 Jazz facelift has also been improved in terms of safety and is now available with rear parking sensors and speed sensing auto door lock. The colour options of the Honda Jazz have also been refreshed with a Premium Beige interior colour and choice of five exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new), Lunar Silver Metallic (New), Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

Watch Honda Amaze video review below:

The new Jazz will now be available in two trims with the petrol engine - V and VX and three variants with the diesel engine - S, V and VX with a manual transmission. The new Honda Jazz will now be available with a CVT gearbox in both V and VX petrol trims.

New 2018 Honda Jazz prices start at Rs 7.35 lakh for base variant - V manual. The VX manual is price at Rs 7.79 lakh, V CVT at Rs 8.55 lakh and VX CVT at Rs 8.99 lakh. For the diesel trims, prices start at Rs 8.05 lakh for the base variant - S manual. The diesel V manual is priced at Rs 8.85 lakh and diesel VX manual at Rs 9.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.