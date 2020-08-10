Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

The updated Honda Jazz should be launched later this month and come with a lone petrol engine but with the option of manual transmission or a CVT.

The Honda Jazz facelift was being teased for quite a while. Now it looks like Honda is ready to launch the car in the Indian market. The updated Honda Jazz bookings have now started. Interested customers can book the car online or through dealerships across India. If one book online, the amount is just Rs 5,000 while if a customer goes to the dealership, then he/she has to pay Rs 21,000. Honda has also let out a few details regarding the features of the car. The Honda Jazz facelift will have a sunroof, the first in the segment to offer one. It will also come with an all-LED headlight array. The fog lights, DRLs as well as tail lights too are LED in nature. There are new bumpers at the front as well as back while the alloys too seem to have been given a redo.

Inside, customers will get a push-button start, cruise control, paddle-shifters with the CVT, smart entry system and more. There is also the climate control while the infotainment is expected to be similar to the one in the new Honda City. There will be no Alexa-related telematics though. Honda will only be offering the car with a petrol engine. This is something that was earlier this year exclusively discussed with Express Drives. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be shared with the Honda Amaze. This engine makes 88hp of power and 110Nm of torque. As discussed earlier, there will be a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

Honda says that the CVT version accounts for more than 70 per cent of the Jazz sales in India. As the demand for diesels is going down, there is no option given to the customer in this regard. Competing with the Honda Jazz will be the upcoming all-new Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

