Honda Jazz electric vehicle with 300 km range to roll out by 2020

Honda Cars, with its sights set at the global electric vehicle (EV) market, is planning to roll out a new EV by the year 2020. According to a Nikkie Asian Review report, Honda's new EV will be based on its Jazz model with a claimed range of about 300 km between charges. The report further adds that the Honda Jazz EV will go on sale in China and other markets around the world by the first half of 2020. Honda's current fleet of electric vehicles uses Panasonic and GS Yuasa batteries.

For the new Honda electric car's batteries, the company has tied up with a Chinese firm called Contemporary Amperex Technology, which should also help it gain better prospects in China. The Chinese Government provides incentives to vehicles with batteries that are locally-made.

There is so far no confirmation whether the new Honda EV will have a completely new design or if it will immediately be recognised as the Jazz. Reports suggest that the Honda Jazz based EV will be priced around $24,000 (Rs 16,36,440) in the Chinese market. When the production of the new EV is in full swing, Honda expects to sell nearly 10,000 of the Jazz EV units every year.

Honda unveiled an electric concept car, based on the HR-V SUV at the Beijing motor show recently. It is slated to go on sale this year under its Everus joint venture marque in China.

For now, Honda only has one electric car is the EV version of its second-generation Clarity which is only the United States. Honda Clarity EV was designed specifically under the Californian laws, with 300 Nm of torque and 129 km of range from its 25.5 kWh battery pack.

Whether or not Honda Jazz EV or the likes of it will make their way to the Indian passenger car market is not confirmed. But considering that brands like Tata Motors are putting a lot of focus on EVs with the unveiling of cars like Tata Tigor electric, other international brands too might eventually launch their full-fledged electric cars here.