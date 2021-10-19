Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Honda has introduced an innovative antivirus cabin air filter which is highly effective in capturing a wide range of harmful germs, etc. It will be available for all Honda cars on sale in India.

By:Updated: Oct 19, 2021 6:44 PM
Honda Air Filter

Honda Cars India has today announced that the company will be now offering an innovative Antivirus Cabin Air-filter in its cars. This air-filter is highly effective in capturing a wide range of harmful germs, allergens, and even viruses that cause significant health problems. It has been developed in cooperation with Freudenberg, a global technology group, and is offered as a new Honda Genuine accessory, an alternative to the standard Honda pollen filter. This new cabin air-filter provides active protection by significantly reducing the concentration of viral aerosols. 

 

This is achieved by a unique multi-layer design that effectively filters, captures, and suppresses harmful environmental gases as well as inorganic biological particles and aerosols. This helps in mitigating the risk while travelling in motor vehicles. The first microfiber bio-functional layer coated with the active substance of leaf extract effectively inactivates allergens along with bacteria and prevents them from being released into the cabin air. Its other layers capture most viruses, ultra-fine aerosols, dust, etc. while the layer, made of activated carbon, is responsible for the adsorption of harmful acidic gases, pollutants such as PM2.5, and particulate matter. 

Watch Video | 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Review:

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director – Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “With increasing concerns around germs, viruses and cabin air quality, it is our conscious effort to provide an active solution and a defense mechanism to mitigate possible health hazards caused by compromised air quality. This Anti-allergen & Antivirus Cabin Air-filter is a fine example of Honda working diligently with its suppliers towards delivering a product that improves the health and safety of driver and co-occupants of the car. We expect the demand for such protective solutions to increase rapidly in future.” 

Honda’s new antivirus cabin air-filter is available for all Honda cars on sale in India and it will be available as an official accessory at all Honda Cars’ dealerships across the country. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

