Honda India to exit diesel arena from February 2023

With stringent emission norms coming into play, Honda is planning to discontinue its diesel engines that power the City and Amaze.

With the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms that will most likely be implemented in India in 2025, carmakers are rethinking their diesel engine offerings for India. One amongst them is Japanese carmaker Honda, who is planning on phasing out its diesel options on the City and Amaze sedans from early next year.

As per reports, the CEO of Honda Cars India, Takuya Tsumura, stated that with the upcoming RDE norms, diesel engines might not be able to meet them. Even globally, most brands have discontinued diesel engines, while Indian carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki have already moved away from diesel engines and have ventured into pure petrol engines and self-charging hybrids.

If sources are right, Honda will discontinue its 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the Honda City, Amaze, and WR-V. According to a few dealers, Honda has stopped taking orders for diesel-powered WR-V, Jazz, and select variants of the Amaze. The 1.5-litre diesel engine was introduced in 2013 with the Amaze when diesel engines were at the peak of their popularity owing to their efficiency.

The carmaker will also stop manufacturing and exporting the 1.6-litre diesel engines manufactured at the carmaker’s Tapukara, Rajasthan plant from next year. The 1.6-litre mill is exported primarily to Thailand, where it powers the diesel CR-V.