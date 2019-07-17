Honda HR-V spotted testing in India: Hyundai Creta rival launch this year

The Honda HR-V has been spotted testing in India prior to its launch in the Indian market which is expected to be launched by the end of the year.

Honda Cars India has stated that it will launch six new models by 2020. The Honda Amaze, CR-V and Civic have already been launched and the Brio and Mobilio models have been discontinued. The Honda City which is currently in its sixth generation was introduced in 2014. Going by the trend of previous generations which have had 5 to 6-year production cycles, one of the upcoming models from Honda could be a brand new generation model of the City, along with a mild update to the flagship Accord Hybrid.

The final car which is most likely to be introduced soon is the Honda HR-V, a Hyundai Creta rivalling compact SUV. If Honda stays true to their earlier statement, the Honda HR-V could be launched by the end of the year. However, with the entire automotive industry currently in a transitioning period moving from BS4 to BS6 emission regulations, the HR-V’s launch could be delayed to early 2020, and could possibly debut at the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled for February 2020.

With Honda Cars manufacturing plant situated in greater Noida, the Honda HR-V test mule was spotted draped in camouflage driving on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The Honda HR-V will sit above the BR-V and the below the CR-V and is expected to be priced between the Rs 11-16 lakh bracket. The HR-V is already on sale in international markets and the current generation has been in production since 2014. The model was given an update earlier this year and the latest model will be launched in India. For the Indian market, the HR-V will be offered with a petrol and diesel engine, albeit with lower displacement compared to the models sold abroad. It will be offered with a manual or a CVT automatic for the petrol variant.

While the images don’t reveal much of the India-spec models, but the HR-V is expected to feature a large chrome strip above the front grille like all modern Hondas. Flanked by full Led headlamps with LED DRLs with rectangular fog lamps. The rear door handle is positioned on the C-pillar while the tail lamps may also be feature LEDs.

Expectations are that Honda HR-V will have a chrome grille up front. There will be LED headlamps with LED DRLs and rectangular LED fog lamps. It can be gauged from the spy shots that the rear door handle is on C-pillar. The rear will have LED taillamps. Other features include five-spoke alloy wheels and shark-fin antenna.

Image Source: AutoToday