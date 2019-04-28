Honda HR-V likely to launch in India soon to take on Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier

Considering that fact that Honda has received respectable sales for the WR-V crossover/sub-compact SUV, it is now planning to introduce the HR-V, an urban compact SUV in the Indian market. Though there is no official word on the same, it is expected that Honda will introduce this vehicle in India sometime during the second half of 2019. The current generation of this SUV was introduced 6 years ago and the last update that it received was back in the first half of 2018.

The launch of the HR-V has been a constant topic of debate. Honda ruled out the possibility of introducing this vehicle in our market initially due to its high prices. However, the market sentiment has changed in recent times and buyers are now accepting premium SUV in the price range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

That said since the current generation of the HR-V is nearing the end of its lifecycle, and there is a next-generation iteration in the pipeline which is expected to make its global debut later this year, it remains to be seen which iteration Honda decides to launch in India. Launching this SUV in its present generation and not the latest one might not be a reasonable approach as the same might feel a bit outdated in comparison to its competition.

On the other hand, Honda might test the waters by introducing the current iteration. And according to the response it receives, might or might not consider launching the latest generation in India at a later stage. The feature list of the HR-V consists of LED headlamps, daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, soft-touch materials on the dashboard to name a few.

If and when the Honda HR-V arrives in India, it will do so with BS-6 complaint engine options. The petrol derivative is expected to be 1.5-litre, i-VTEC motor capable of producing 130 BHP of power along with 155 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivative, on the other hand, could be a 1.6-litre, i-DTEC unit capable of churning out 120 BHP of power along with 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox. A CVT for the petrol and a 9-speed torque converter for the diesel engine could be offered as an option as well.