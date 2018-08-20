Honda HR-V India launch, the truth behind Honda’ Hyundai Creta competitor

Honda HR-V India Launch: Over the last few days, the internet has been rife with talk of the new Honda HR-V’s launch in India. While we are all eager to see Honda’s answer to the Hyundai Creta take to the streets in India, we called Honda to find out the truth, here’s what we found out. It is very likely that the new Honda HR-V will be launched in India, in line with Honda’s plans to launch five new cars in India. The plan outlines that out of the five vehicles launched two of them are likely to be SUVs based on their new GSP platform, that underpins the 2018 Amaze compact sedan. Of these SUVs, the CR-V launching next month is one of the confirmed vehicles, while the HR-V compact SUV is likely to be the second. As we understand it, the feasibility of the SUV for the Indian market is currently being studied. One of the biggest questions points to the nomenclature of the SUV, which could conform to the “x”R-V naming system used by most of Honda’s utility vehicles on sale in India or use the Vezel name under which the HR-V is sold in some markets.

As of now, the segment is dominated by the Hyundai Creta that goes up against a dated-Renault Duster and a new but uninspiring Renault Captur. Honda who has been riding a strong resurgence in recent times are keen on expanding the reach of their portfolio, and the ever-expanding compact SUV segment does make a strong case considering that Hyundai has no real rival in the segment.

As a product, the Honda HR-V does present a lot to look forward to, starting with the design. The HR-V incorporates a strong Honda family design paired with that of a sleek modern city focused SUV. The sleek upward curving LED headlamps, are matched with similar upward curving sinews on the body, making it look muscular yet unimposing. The Honda signature thick chrome grille still holds its place on the front, stealing most of the attention. We suspect that the India spec Honda Vezel will use the same engine as the Honda City, a 1.5-litre petrol unit tuned to produce 116bhp. In India, the HR-V might also be made available in India with 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 98bhp and 200 Nm of torque. As was the case with the Amaze it can be expected that both petrol and diesel engines will be accompanied by an automatic gearbox.

Now the internet will have you believe that the HR-V will make it to Indian markets as soon as 2019. Although this might be a long shot. Honda has already launched the new Amaze this year, with the CR-V following shortly, and is expected to launch the new Honda Civic early next year. If at all we could hope for a launch later next year or early in 2020 but not before that. Either way, it will add some excitement… erm… variety, to an otherwise bland Compact SUV segment in India. Honda spokesperson has even confirmed to Express Drives that there have been business decisions taken on the HR-V, indicating that the timeline might not be as others have said.