Honda gearing up to introduce 2023 Accord with hybrid variants

The company said Accord hybrid models will represent about half of all sales for the 11th generation of the Accord.

The all-new 2023 Honda Accord is all set to hit the market with its more sleek design language and an advanced hybrid-electric system, Honda claims that Accord is its best-selling car in the American market in the light-vehicle segment, by keeping this fact in mind the company is stepping into the electric world by introducing the hybrid version of Accord.

The carmaker is offering its midsize sedan in four hybrid models starting with the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. All of them are equipped with a new, fourth-generation hybrid-electric system with two motors. The engine is an all-new 2-litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder with two electric motors mounted side-by-side

Hybrid versions of the Accord are able to churn out the output of 201bhp and 334 Nm of peak torque, while the hybrid system in Honda cars is said to be more responsive and refined while driving at highway speeds.

The other models in the Accord lineup include the LX and the EX. These feature the 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Accord engine with VTEC. Further refinements and improved emissions have been added to the VTEC, although Honda has not disclosed its total power output. There are four drive models in total, with Econ and Normal in the standard versions with Sport and another mode in the hybrid models.

Also Read Volvo EX90 electric SUV revealed with 600kms range; All details

Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales, American Honda Motor said, “This is our best Accord ever, a true benchmark in its class, offering an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance and connectivity.”

Talking about the design language, 2023 Honda Accord comes equipped with an upright grille and blacked out LED headlights. It has an all-new and very elegant design, with very clean body lines and a powerful front end.

Black grill mesh and body-colour side mirrors are additional styling features offered on the LX, EX and EX-L trims of the Accord. In Sport and Sport-L models, the black side mirrors and rear spoiler add even more sporty styling, while the Touring model has unique gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels. Eight exterior colours are available for the Accord including Canyon River Blue Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl.

Inside the cabin of 2023 Accord, there is a must-have available tech features including standard 10.2-inch digital driver instrumentation display, 12.3-inch touchscreen for top trims with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while Standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android for LX and EX variants.

As for the safety features there is a new Honda sensing safety and driver-assistive technology, next-gen front airbags, as well as new front knee airbags and rear side-impact airbags are equipped.

The company said Accord hybrid models will represent about half of all sales for the 11th generation of the Accord.