Honda from Home online car sales channel gets 40% bookings

Honda Cars India (HCIL), which opened a dedicated online car sales channel called ‘Honda from Home’ on April 27, has seen online-only bookings from that channel rise to 20%, said Gaku Nakanishi, president & CEO, HCIL. “And if you add enquiries from digital leads that get converted into bookings, the total online bookings, we are getting are close to 40%.” In June 2020, HCIL sold 1,398 units, a year-on-year decline of 86% over the previous June’s 10,314 units. The company resumed operations at Tapukara and Greater Noida manufacturing facilities on June 15. As far as service visits by customers at its showrooms/service centres are concerned, HCIL reached around 66% of last year’s level in June, and hopes to reach 100% levels in the next two months.

On Wednesday, HCIL launched the new fifth-generation City sedan in India, priced from `10.9 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, but didn’t discontinue the fourth-generation model. “This, among other things, gives a larger choice to the customer in terms of variants and price bands within a single car model,” added Nakanishi. “We also hope to attract a new set of customers who have probably not been in the Honda family earlier.”

The fifth-generation City is the largest car in its segment, bigger than competitors such as Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris. It is also India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability. So, most in-car functions can be accessed/operated remotely by speaking into a connected Amazon Alexa device, and one can even start the car engine and the AC while sitting at home/office by speaking into a connected Alexa device.

