Honda begins export of Made-in-India City to left-hand-drive markets: Targets 3-fold rise in exports

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today announced that it will export its recently launched 5th Generation Honda City to Left Hand Drive countries. As a first for the company, this marks the beginning of the production of Left Hand Drive models in India for exports. The company has begun the export of 5th Gen Honda City with the dispatch of the initial batch to Middle East countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai. HCIL has been exporting the Right Hand Drive models of the new City to South Africa since August 2020 and neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan since October 2020.

Honda City has been the benchmark of sedans in India and addition of exports of its Left Hand Drive model to completely new destinations is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our India business, Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said.

“We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right hand and left hand drive models that allow us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers. This is in line with our commitment towards ‘Make in India’ where HCIL has been manufacturing all its volume models with more than 90% localization and has been integral in developing a strong ecosystem in the country”, he further added.

HCIL has been exporting models including Amaze, WR-V & City to Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa, and SADC countries. The export of 5th Generation Honda City (both right hand and left hand drive) is the newest addition to the export business from India. The manufacturer has also stated that it is targetting a three-fold increase in its export volumes.

