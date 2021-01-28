Honda begins export of Made-in-India City to left-hand-drive markets: Targets 3-fold rise in exports

Honda Cars India will be exporting India-made 5th Generation Honda City to over 12 Left Hand Drive countries in 2021. The company has begun export of initial batch to Middle East countries.

By:January 28, 2021 1:18 PM

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today announced that it will export its recently launched 5th Generation Honda City to Left Hand Drive countries. As a first for the company, this marks the beginning of the production of Left Hand Drive models in India for exports. The company has begun the export of 5th Gen Honda City with the dispatch of the initial batch to Middle East countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai. HCIL has been exporting the Right Hand Drive models of the new City to South Africa since August 2020 and neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan since October 2020.

Honda City has been the benchmark of sedans in India and addition of exports of its Left Hand Drive model to completely new destinations is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our India business, Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said.

Also read: Honda Amaze Long Term Review: Three months with the forgotten segment

“We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right hand and left hand drive models that allow us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers. This is in line with our commitment towards ‘Make in India’ where HCIL has been manufacturing all its volume models with more than 90% localization and has been integral in developing a strong ecosystem in the country”, he further added.

HCIL has been exporting models including Amaze, WR-V & City to Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa, and SADC countries. The export of 5th Generation Honda City (both right hand and left hand drive) is the newest addition to the export business from India. The manufacturer has also stated that it is targetting a three-fold increase in its export volumes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Gulf Oil enters EV market: Invests in UK's Indra charging solutions tech company

Gulf Oil enters EV market: Invests in UK's Indra charging solutions tech company

Vehicle Scrappage Policy to be implemented from April 2022: State Govt approvals pending

Vehicle Scrappage Policy to be implemented from April 2022: State Govt approvals pending

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities