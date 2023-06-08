Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos comparison: Three SUVs, three unique flavours

Which is the best mid-size SUV amongst the new Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Here’s a detailed comparison.

The Honda Elevate has a big role to play for Honda, as it competes in a segment dominated by Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Kia. The segment leader, Hyundai Creta has a stronghold and has been leading sales for many years, while the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder are newcomers.

We have already seen how the Honda Elevate compares against the Hyundai Creta in a comparison, and now, let’s see how the new Honda mid-size SUV compares against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Design and dimensions

The Honda Elevate features a boxy design with a large vertical grille, square wheel arches, and sleek headlights, while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara follows the new design language the Nexa vehicles get. The Grand Vitara also gets a vertical grille with LED DRLs flanking either side and the headlights placed on the lower part of the SUV.

The Kia Seltos is a good-looking SUV among the three. The signature Tiger Nose grille with a complicated headlight design gives the Seltos a muscular, yet sporty look.

Dimensions Elevate Grand Vitara Seltos Length 4,312 mm 4,345 mm 4,315 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,795 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,650 mm 1,645 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,650 mm 2,600 mm 2,610 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm 210 mm 190 mm

Looking at dimensions, the Grand Vitara is the longest vehicle with the shortest wheelbase, while the Seltos is the widest, and the Elevate has the longest wheelbase and the most ground clearance.

Elevate vs Grand Vitara vs Seltos: Engine specifications

All three vehicles get a 1.5-litre petrol engine in various states of tune. The Seltos is the only vehicle of the three that gets a diesel engine, while the Grand Vitara is the only option if you are looking for a proper hybrid. Honda has a Hybrid engine as well, however, it is not being offered with the Elevate.

Specifications Elevate Grand Vitara Seltos Displacement 1.5 (P) 1.5 (P) | 1.5 (H) 1.5 (P) | 1.5 (D) Power 119 bhp 102 bhp | 91 bhp 113 bhp Torque 145 Nm 137 Nm | 122Nm 144 Nm | 250 Nm Gearbox MT/CVT MT/AT | CVT MT/iMT/AT

Engine specifications show that the Elevate is the most powerful in the segement, however, the Seltos is soon to get a more powerful 158bhp petrol engine that currently powers the Hyundai Alcazar.

Elevate vs Grand Vitara vs Seltos: Features and safety

The Elevate, Grand Vitara, and the Seltos offer more or less similar features such as an infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, premium speakers, connected car tech, a sunroof, wireless charging, LED lights, artificial leather seats, automatic climate control and more.

The Honda’s sunroof is a standard one, while the Grand Vitara and the Seltos get panoramic ones. The Seltos gets premium speakers by Bose, while the Grand Vitara gets a head-up display unit. There are subtle differences in equipment, so if you are deciding on any of the three vehicles, look for the feature you want the most.

On the safety front, all three vehicles have 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, reverse parking camera and sensors, seatbelts with pre-tensioners, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold, and more. However, the Honda Elevate takes it a notch higher with its ADAS technology.

Elevate vs Grand Vitara vs Seltos: Which one should you choose?

Honda has not revealed prices for the Elevate yet, as it was only an unveil. Bookings for the Elevate will start next month with deliveries and price announcements taking place during the festive season this year. It is safe to say that all three mid-size SUVs will carry similar price tags, but what will be the deciding factor is what you want in the vehicle.

If you want an AWD option, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the only option. If you’re looking for style, the Seltos is the pick, however, if you want everything and want the reliability of a Japanese vehicle, the Elevate is the answer.