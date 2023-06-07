Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta comparison – Japanese or Korean SUV?

The new Honda Elevate is the newest mid-size SUV in the Indian market, keen to take on the Hyundai Creta. How do they compare?

The mid-size SUV market saw new launches in recent times, such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder. It was a segment which was Hyundai’s stronghold and even with new vehicles, the Hyundai Creta still leads sales.

Now, there is a new vehicle in the segment, the Honda Elevate. How does the new Japanese SUV fare against the South Korean favourite in terms of design, specifications, and features? Let’s find out.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Design and dimension

The new Honda Elevate features an upright grille, sleek headlights, boxy wheel arches and has a butch design overall. The Elevate has borrowed some design cues from the HR-V and CR-V sold in global markets, and the large grille makes the Honda Elevate stand out in the segment.

The Creta’s design needs no explanation as it has been around for a while now, and is also due an update. The Hyundai Creta also stands out from the rest of the vehicles in this segment with a unique design.

Dimensions Elevate Creta Length 4,312 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,650 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,650 mm 2,610 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm 190 mm Boot Space 458-litres 433-litres

In terms of dimensions, the the Elevate is marginally longer, taller, and has a longer wheelbase while also offering more boot space. The Honda Elevate and the Hyundai Creta have the exact width.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Interior and features

The Honda Elevate seats five and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a sunroof, premium speakers, connected car tech, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a dual-tone interior, and more.

The Hyundai Creta gets similar features, including a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless phone connectivity, auto climate control, Bose speakers, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and a large, panoramic sunroof, amongst a never-ending list. Both SUVs are well-equipped, however, the Creta gets marginally better features.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Engine specifications

The Honda Elevate uses the same engine as the Honda City, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that makes 119bhp. Honda also offers a gull hybrid unit with the City, but the Elevate does not get it as of now. The Hyundai Creta is powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Specifications Elevate Creta Displacement 1.5 L 1.5L Power 119bhp 113bhp Torque 145Nm 144Nm | 250Nm Gearbox MT/CVT MT/AT

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Safety

The Honda Elevate gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold, stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. The carmaker has taken a step forward in safety by introducing the Honda Sense ADAS system with the Elevate, which has a lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and much more.

The Hyundai Creta also gets 6 airbags, parking sensors and camera, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. The Creta does not get ADAS at the moment, however, the upcoming Creta facelift is expected to get it.