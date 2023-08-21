Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: 4 standout features

We take a look at four standout features in the Honda Elevate and the Hyundai Creta, which could help you decide your next SUV.

The mid-size SUV segment is gaining popularity in India, a turf that’s dominated by the Hyundai Creta. New launches such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder have not been able to steal the Creta’s crown. Now, Honda is aiming for the same with the Elevate, which will be launched in India soon.

Honda is late to the party with the Elevate, however, with its launch scheduled to take place on 4 September, Honda is looking to turn its fortunes around. The Elevate needs to offer enough features to match the feature-rich Creta, which is also due for an update soon. Here are four stand-out features in each vehicle.

Honda Elevate – Standout features

The Honda Elevate offers a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, which makes the reach and height suit any driver. This also helps the driver sit in a comfortable driving position without compromising safety. The next advantage is the wireless smartphone connectivity Honda offers for Apple and Android users. The Creta, being loaded with features, misses out on wireless connectivity in its higher-end variants.

The Elevate also has a trump card up its sleeves with ADAS tech. The Elevate offers Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High-Beam, Lead Car Departure Notification System, and more as part of its ADAS suite, which the Hyundai Creta misses out on.

Apart from the features above, the biggest advantage the upcoming Honda Elevate has is its ground clearance. The Honda mid-size SUV stands 220mm off the ground while the Creta’s ground clearance stands at 190mm.

Hyundai Creta – Standout features

The Hyundai Creta is loaded with features and the first standout feature of the Creta is the sunroof, something that is highly demanded by customers these days. The Creta offers a panoramic sunroof with voice command that enables users to open and close without pushing buttons.

Another notable feature in the Creta is the front ventilated seats, something that’s not seen in vehicles in this segment. The next big feature is the electronic park brake, which, unlike traditional brakes, is safer and is less of a hassle to use.

The fourth and biggest feature of the Hyundai Creta is the choice of engines. Unlike the Elevate which gets a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Hyundai Creta gets a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, catering to a wider customer base.