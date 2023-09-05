Honda Elevate vs competition: Price, Engine, Features

The new Honda Elevate sits in a competitive segment comprising the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, Grand Vitara and Hyryder. Here’s a detailed comparison.

After unveiling the Elevate a few months ago, Honda has launched the mid-size SUV in India, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh onwards. The new Honda Elevate sits in a highly competitive segment that consists of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder.

So how does it compare against the others in terms of pricing, features, engine specifications, and safety? Let’s take a detailed look.

Honda Elevate vs competition: Pricing

As mentioned earlier, the Honda Elevate’s prices start from Rs 10.99 lakh and go up to Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. When you look at its competition, the Hyundai Creta is priced at Rs 10.87 lakh, the Kia Seltos starts at Rs 10.90 lakh, the Skoda Kushaq starts at Rs 11.59 lakh, the Taigun is priced at Rs 11.62 lakh, the Grand Vitara is priced at Rs 10.7 lakh, and the Hyryder costs Rs 10.86 lakh onwards.

Model Price Honda Elevate Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs lakh 10.87 to Rs 19.20 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.0 lakh Grand Vitara Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.90 lakh Toyota Hyryder Rs 10.86 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh

In terms of pricing, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the most affordable, while the segment leader, Creta, is slightly cheaper than the Elevate and the Volkswagen Taigun is the most expensive.

Honda Elevate vs competition: Engine specifications

All the SUVs in the segment come with a petrol engine, while the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are the only two to offer a diesel motor. Most vehicles come with a 1.5-litre engine, either naturally aspirated or turbocharged, while Skoda and Volkswagen are the only two to offer a turbocharged 1-litre petrol engine.

The segment gets even more interesting as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder are offered with either mild or strong hybrid powertrains, capable of driving in pure EV mode. Also, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are the only two manufacturers to offer all-wheel-drive configurations as well. What’s interesting is that Honda has a hybrid powertrain but has chosen to offer the Elevate with a petrol engine only.

Specifications CC BHP NM Gearbox Honda Elevate 1.5L 119 145 MT/CVT Creta 1.5L 113 144 MT/CVT Kushaq/Taigun 1.0L/1.5L 114/148 178/250 MT/AT/DCT Grand Vitara/Hyryder 1.5L/1.5L H 102/91 134/122 MT/AT/CVT Seltos 1.5L NA/Turbo 113/158 144/253 MT/AT/DCT

The Kia Seltos is the most powerful vehicle on paper owing to the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. However, the Creta will soon get the same engine.

Honda Elevate vs competition: Features and safety

All vehicles in the segment have various features to offer and the top-spec variants of all the models are brimmed to the top with gadgets and comfort. All vehicles offer touchscreen infotainment systems with smartphone connectivity – albeit in different sizes and ways – and navigation, connected car tech, cooled seats, and more.

On the safety front, all vehicles offer multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, 360-degree view cameras, reversing cameras and sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors and more. However, the Honda Elevate and the new Kia Seltos are the only two vehicles in the segment to offer ADAS technology.

Honda Elevate vs competition: Final thoughts

When comparing the Elevate to its competitors, there are a few areas where the Elevate lacks, such as the sunroof on the SUV is a normal one while others offer a panoramic sunroof. Also, in terms of engine options, the Elevate settles with one powertrain as the competition gets multiple choices.

However, where the Elevate reels in its competition is with the ADAS tech, which is offered with the Seltos alone, at the moment. Also, one can never go wrong with a Honda as they are worth every rupee spent.