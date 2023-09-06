scorecardresearch

Honda Elevate variants and features explained

The new Honda Elevate is available in four primary variants, further divided based on gearbox choices. Here are the variants and features.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Honda has launched the Elevate SUV in India, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda Elevate competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq in the Indian market. 

To compete with such a list, the Honda Elevate needs to offer a number of comfort and convenience features. Here’s a breakup of the Honda Elevate’s variants and their features. 

Honda Elevate variant-wise features

Honda Elevate SV 

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol MT 

  • LED DRL and projector headlamps
  • Integrated spoiler
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Body coloured ORVMs
  • Beige and black interior 
  • Fabric seat upholstery
  • Keyless entry and go
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Electric tailgate lock
  • Follow-me-home headlamp 
  • Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
  • Automatic climate control
  • Rear AC vents
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjust
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Dual airbags
  • Three-point seatbelts for four seats
  • ABS with EBD
  • Brake assist with override function
  • Vehicle Stability Assist with ESC
  • ISOFIX anchor mounts
  • Hill-start assist

Honda Elevate V

Engine – 1.5-litre petrol, MT/AT

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Blacked-out B-pillar
  • 8-inch infotainment system
  • Connected car tech with Alexa compatibility
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Four-speaker sound system
  • Paddle shifters (CVT only)
  • Remote engine start (CVT only)
  • Rearview camera with guidelines
Honda Elevate VX 

Engine – 1.5-litre petrol, MT/AT

  • LED projector fog lamps
  • Roof rails
  • Single-pane sunroof
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
  • Soft-touch lining on door pads
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Auto folding ORVMs
  • Wireless charging
  • Ambient lighting
  • Lane-watch camera
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7.0-inch TFT display
  • Rear seat belt reminder

Honda Elevate ZX

Engine – 1.5-litre petrol, MT/AT

  • Dual-tone brown and black interior
  • Faux wood dashboard insert
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • 10.25-inch infotainment system
  • Four speakers and four tweeters
  • ADAS
  • Six airbags
  • Auto-dimming IRVM

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 11:37 IST
