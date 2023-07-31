Honda Elevate SUV production begins: India launch in September

The production of the all-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV has begun in India ahead of its official launch in September 2023. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Honda Cars India today announced that the company has commenced the production of its all-new mid-size SUV – the Elevate. The first unit of the Honda Elevate has been rolled out from the company’s Tapukara manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and the official launch will take place in September 2023.

Honda Elevate SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Honda Elevate is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. There will be no hybrid powertrain on offer but the company will introduce its electric version within the next three years.

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and rivals

The prices of the all-new Honda Elevate will be revealed in September 2023. It is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and the test drives will begin soon. Upon launch, the Honda Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Watch Video | 2023 Honda Elevate First Look:

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “Today is a significant milestone in our SUV endeavor as we commence the production of our hugely anticipated Honda Elevate at our Tapukara facility in India. Ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand.”

