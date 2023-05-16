Honda Elevate SUV officially teased: India debut on June 6

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV has been officially teased ahead of its India debut which is scheduled for June 6, 2023. It will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Honda Cars India is all set to expand its portfolio with the introduction of a new mid-size SUV next month. The all-new Honda Elevate SUV will make its global debut in India on June 6, 2023. Ahead of its world premiere, the Japanese carmaker has officially teased the SUV on its social media platforms. Here’s what you can expect from the new Honda Elevate.

Honda Elevate SUV: What to expect?

The upcoming Honda Elevate is likely to share the platform with the fifth-generation City. It will measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length and draw design inspiration from the CR-V and HR-V SUVs sold abroad. One can expect this mid-size SUV to be pretty feature-rich and it will get level-2 ADAS as well. However, the latest teaser image confirms the presence of a normal electric sunroof and not a panoramic one.

Honda Elevate SUV: Engine and gearbox

Honda is likely to offer two powertrain options with the Elevate SUV, just like the City sedan. The first one will be a 121 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. It should also get the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol strong hybrid unit coupled with two electric motors that will come mated to an e-CVT.

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and competition

The new Honda Elevate SUV will make its global debut in India on June 6, 2023, while the market launch might take place in August this year. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda Elevate will compete in the crowded mid-size SUV segment and will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

