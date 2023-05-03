Honda Elevate SUV officially announced: India debut next month

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV will make its world premiere in India next month. This mid-size sport utility vehicle will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Honda is gearing up to introduce its all-new mid-size SUV for the Indian market. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese carmaker has officially announced that its upcoming Creta-rival offering will be christened the Honda Elevate. Scheduled to make its world premiere in India next month, the Elevate will expand Honda’s line-up which currently includes the City and Amaze sedans only.

Announcing the Honda Elevate. An all-new urban SUV in Honda’s line-up. Premiering this Summer. Stay tuned for more updates.#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/YttfeUse9f — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 3, 2023

Honda Elevate SUV: What to expect?

The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV is likely to share its platform with the fifth-generation City and will measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length. In terms of design, it will feature muscular styling and draw inspiration from the CR-V and HR-V SUVs sold abroad. One can expect the Honda Elevate SUV to be pretty feature-rich and it will get level-2 ADAS as well.

Honda Elevate SUV: Engine and gearbox

Just like the underpinnings, the Honda Elevate is expected to share its powertrain options too with the City. It is likely to get a 121 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and a CVT. The other mill should be a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol strong hybrid unit coupled with two electric motors. It will come mated to an e-CVT.

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and competition

The upcoming Honda Elevate will compete in the crowded mid-size SUV segment and will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc. It will make its global debut next month and the launch will follow in the coming months. In terms of pricing, one can expect the Honda Elevate to cost somewhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

