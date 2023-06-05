Honda Elevate SUV India debut tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

The all-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e., June 6, 2023. Here’s what to expect from this Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos & Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara challenger.

Honda Cars India is ready to expand its portfolio by introducing a brand-new mid-size SUV. The all-new Honda Elevate will make its world premiere in India tomorrow, i.e. June 6, 2023. This will be the third product in this Japanese car manufacturer’s line-up after the Honda City and Amaze sedans. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Honda Elevate.

Are you ready to Elevate? Witness the grand unveiling of the all-new Honda Elevate. Join us for the World Premiere tomorrow at 1200 hrs (IST).



Follow the link to share your interest: https://t.co/RwSAp38yMk#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/kZVmG8VPQA — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) June 5, 2023

Honda Elevate SUV: Styling and features

The new Honda Elevate SUV will borrow design cues from the HR-V and CR-V sold abroad. It will have a butch appeal and measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length. Being a Honda product, one can expect it to be well-equipped. In terms of features, the Elevate will get level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car functionality, an electric sunroof, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Honda Elevate SUV: Engine and gearbox

Honda’s new mid-size SUV will share powertrains with the City mid-size sedan. It will get a 121 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The Elevate is also likely to feature the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol strong hybrid unit coupled with two electric motors and will come mated to an e-CVT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2023 Honda City Review:

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and rivals

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV will be officially revealed tomorrow and the market launch is likely to take place by August this year. In terms of pricing, one can expect this mid-size SUV to cost somewhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda Elevate will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.