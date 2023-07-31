scorecardresearch

Honda Elevate mileage comparison: Seltos Vs Grand Vitara Vs others

All compact SUVs offer petrol engines with manual and automatic gearbox options; only Creta and Seltos still offer diesel powertrains.

Written by Arun Prakash
Honda Elevare Vs rivals
Honda Elevate Vs rivals: fuel efficiency compared

The compact SUV segment is one of the hottest segments in the Indian passenger vehicle market for the past half a decade. Multiple new models have been introduced in this space in the last couple of years to make this segment even more competitive. The latest entrant in this segment is Honda Elevate.

Yet to be officially launched, Honda has already unveiled all major details of the Elevate barring its prices. Apart from Elevate, Kia has also recently updated its Seltos with a mid-cycle. Let us take a look at the fuel efficiency figures of Elevate and Seltos along with all their rivals and how they compare against each other.

honda elevate

Mileage comparison: Petrol/CNG manual models

ModelClaimed Mileage
Honda Elevate15.31 kmpl
Kia Seltos Facelift17 kmpl (1.5L NA)17.7 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-iMT)
Hyundai Creta16.80 kmpl
Maruti Grand Vitara21.11 kmpl (FWD), 19.38kmpl (AWD), 26.60 km/kg (CNG)
Toyota Hyryder21.12 kmpl (FWD), 19.39 kmpl (AWD), 26.60 km/kg (CNG)
MG Astor15.43 kmpl 
Skoda Kushaq19.76 kmpl (1L), 18.60 kmpl (1.5L)
Volkswagen Taigun19.20 kmpl (1L), 18.47 kmpl (1.5L)

As the table suggests, Maruti Grand Vitara and its cousin Toyota Hyryder are the most fuel efficient models featuring a petrol manual powertrain in the compact SUV space courtesy of a mild-hybrid engine. They are also the only pair in this space to offer CNG options. Petrol manual variants of Honda Elevate are the least fuel efficient at 15.31 kmpl closely followed by MG Astor at 15.43 kmpl.

Mileage comparison: Petrol automatic models

ModelClaimed Mileage
Honda Elevate16.92 kmpl (CVT)
Kia Seltos Facelift17.70 kmpl (1.5L NA-CVT)17.90 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-DCT)
Hyundai Creta18 kmpl (Torque Converter)
Maruti Grand Vitara20.58 kmpl (1.5L mild-hybrid Torque Converter)27.97 kmpl (1.5L strong-hybrid-eCVT)
Toyota Hyryder20.58 kmpl (1.5L mild-hybrid Torque Converter)27.97 kmpl (1.5L strong-hybrid-eCVT)
MG Astor14.85 kmpl (1.5L-CVT)14.34 kmpl (1.3L-Turbo-Torque Converter)
Skoda Kushaq18.09 kmpl (1L Turbo-Torque Converter)18.86 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-DCT)
Volkswagen Taigun17.23 kmpl (1L Turbo-Torque Converter)17.88 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-DCT)

Even for petrol automatics, Grand Vitara and Hyryder are the most frugal SUVs in this space thanks to a strong hybrid powertrain. Both models offer a fuel-efficiency of 27.97 kmpl. MG Astor sips the most fuel, both with the naturally aspirated as well the turbocharged units, offering a mileage of 14.85 kmpl and 14.34 kmpl, respectively.

kia seltos

Mileage comparison: Diesel models

Only the Korean cousins– Creta and Seltos have the option of diesel powertrain which are identical. The diesel manual offers a better mileage than its Seltos diesel manual counterpart while the Seltos diesel auto offers better fuel efficiency than its Creta counterpart.

ModelClaimed Mileage
Hyundai Creta21.4 kmpl (Manual), 18.5 kmpl (Torque Converter Automatic)
Kia Seltos Facelift20.70 kmpl (iMT), 19.21 kmpl (Torque Converter Automatic)

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 11:14 IST
