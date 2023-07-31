All compact SUVs offer petrol engines with manual and automatic gearbox options; only Creta and Seltos still offer diesel powertrains.

The compact SUV segment is one of the hottest segments in the Indian passenger vehicle market for the past half a decade. Multiple new models have been introduced in this space in the last couple of years to make this segment even more competitive. The latest entrant in this segment is Honda Elevate.

Yet to be officially launched, Honda has already unveiled all major details of the Elevate barring its prices. Apart from Elevate, Kia has also recently updated its Seltos with a mid-cycle. Let us take a look at the fuel efficiency figures of Elevate and Seltos along with all their rivals and how they compare against each other.

Mileage comparison: Petrol/CNG manual models

Model Claimed Mileage Honda Elevate 15.31 kmpl Kia Seltos Facelift 17 kmpl (1.5L NA)17.7 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-iMT) Hyundai Creta 16.80 kmpl Maruti Grand Vitara 21.11 kmpl (FWD), 19.38kmpl (AWD), 26.60 km/kg (CNG) Toyota Hyryder 21.12 kmpl (FWD), 19.39 kmpl (AWD), 26.60 km/kg (CNG) MG Astor 15.43 kmpl Skoda Kushaq 19.76 kmpl (1L), 18.60 kmpl (1.5L) Volkswagen Taigun 19.20 kmpl (1L), 18.47 kmpl (1.5L)

As the table suggests, Maruti Grand Vitara and its cousin Toyota Hyryder are the most fuel efficient models featuring a petrol manual powertrain in the compact SUV space courtesy of a mild-hybrid engine. They are also the only pair in this space to offer CNG options. Petrol manual variants of Honda Elevate are the least fuel efficient at 15.31 kmpl closely followed by MG Astor at 15.43 kmpl.

Mileage comparison: Petrol automatic models

Model Claimed Mileage Honda Elevate 16.92 kmpl (CVT) Kia Seltos Facelift 17.70 kmpl (1.5L NA-CVT)17.90 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-DCT) Hyundai Creta 18 kmpl (Torque Converter) Maruti Grand Vitara 20.58 kmpl (1.5L mild-hybrid Torque Converter)27.97 kmpl (1.5L strong-hybrid-eCVT) Toyota Hyryder 20.58 kmpl (1.5L mild-hybrid Torque Converter)27.97 kmpl (1.5L strong-hybrid-eCVT) MG Astor 14.85 kmpl (1.5L-CVT)14.34 kmpl (1.3L-Turbo-Torque Converter) Skoda Kushaq 18.09 kmpl (1L Turbo-Torque Converter)18.86 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-DCT) Volkswagen Taigun 17.23 kmpl (1L Turbo-Torque Converter)17.88 kmpl (1.5L Turbo-DCT)

Even for petrol automatics, Grand Vitara and Hyryder are the most frugal SUVs in this space thanks to a strong hybrid powertrain. Both models offer a fuel-efficiency of 27.97 kmpl. MG Astor sips the most fuel, both with the naturally aspirated as well the turbocharged units, offering a mileage of 14.85 kmpl and 14.34 kmpl, respectively.

Mileage comparison: Diesel models

Only the Korean cousins– Creta and Seltos have the option of diesel powertrain which are identical. The diesel manual offers a better mileage than its Seltos diesel manual counterpart while the Seltos diesel auto offers better fuel efficiency than its Creta counterpart.