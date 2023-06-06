Honda Elevate makes global debut, bookings open from July

Honda Elevate makes global debut and deliveries are set to begin around the festive season, while bookings open next month.

The Honda Elevate makes its global debut and the SUV will be launched in India during the festive season this year. Bookings for the Elevate are set to begin in July, while India will be the first market globally to get the Elevate SUV.

Honda Elevate: Platform and design

The new Honda Elevate is based on the same platform that underpins the fifth-generation Honda City. The Elevate features an upright grille, sleek LED headlights, squared wheel arches and a high waistline, giving the SUV a butch look.

The Honda Elevate has borrowed design cues from the HR-V and CR-V sold in global markets. Honda says that the Elevate is designed to be an urban SUV, similar to the others in the segment.

Honda Elevate: Engine specifications

The Honda Elevate uses the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine from the Honda City, which makes 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The Elevate’s engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT, similar to the Honda City again.

The Elevate SUV will be offered with the naturally-aspirated engine only, while Honda’s 1.5-litre hybrid engine will be offered later on. The hybrid engine makes 96bhp and 127Nm of torque, paired to an e-CVT.

Also Read 2023 Honda City Facelift Review: Sense and sensibility

Honda Elevate: Features and safety

The Elevate gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, premium speakers, wireless charging, a sunroof, a 7-inch TFT instrument display, automatic climate control and more. The Elevate is well-equipped, however, falls a bit short when compared to the Creta’s panoramic sunroof.

On the safety front, the Honda Elevate gets ADAS, which the carmaker calls ‘Honda Sense’. It gets lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, lead car departure notification and auto high-beam assist.

Alongside ADAS, the Elevate gets airbags, reversing camera, emergency stop lights, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, stability control, and more.

Honda Elevate: Competition and pricing

The Honda Elevate sits in a highly competitive segment that includes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder amongst others. The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder offer full hybrid engines and AWD as well.

When launched, the Honda Elevate could carry a price tag between Rs 10 and Rs 17 lakh ex-showroom, putting it right in the ballpark of the others.