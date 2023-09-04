Honda Elevate launched at Rs 10.99 lakh

Honda Elevate launched in India at Rs 10.99 lakh and will be available in four variants.

The much-awaited Honda Elevate goes on sale from today, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Honda Elevate is a mid-size SUV showcased by Honda earlier this year and the carmaker is betting big on the Elevate to turn fortunes around.

Honda Elevate pricing

Honda ELEVATE SV V VX ZX MT 10,99,900 12,10,900 13,49,900 14,89,900 CVT – 13,20,900 14,59,900 15,99,900

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Honda claims that the engine is E20 compatible and returns a mileage of 16.92 kmpl.

The Elevate gets LED lighting all around, 17-inch wheels, and measures 4312mm in length, 1790mm in width, 1650mm tall, and has a 2650mm wheelbase. The dimensions and engine option puts the Elevate directly against the Hyundai Creta, the segment leader, along with the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and other vehicles in the segment.

Inside, the Honda Elevate gets a 7-inch digital instrument console, a 10.2-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, and a host of other features, Safety on the Elevate comes in the form of ADAS, 6 airbags, LaneWatch Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Electronic Stability & Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, ISOFIX anchors and more.

The new Honda Elevate will be offered in single and dual-tone colour options, while Honda offers a 3-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard, and customers can also opt for an extended warranty up to 5 years, anytime warranty up to 10 years and Road Side Assistance from the date of the car purchase.