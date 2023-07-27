When launched, Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor and others.

Honda recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the upcoming Elevate. While the manual gearbox variants offer a 15.31 kmpl fuel efficiency, the CVT automatic variants offer a fuel economy of 16.92 kmpl. Readers must be wondering how a CVT offers better fuel efficiency than a manual gearbox.

Honda Elevate: CVT Vs Manual fuel efficiency

Unlike conventional automatic transmissions that have fixed ratios, continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) theoretically have infinite gear ratios, courtesy of a belt and pulley drive system, therefore, offering more chances of optimum driving compatibility between the engine and the gearbox.

The one offered by Honda in Elevate and City, is a 7-step CVT which means the gearbox has been tuned to mimic 7 gear ratios of a conventional automatic transmission. The gear ratios in Honda’s CVT are taller than the 6-speed manual gearbox, thus, offering better fuel efficiency on paper.

However, the rated fuel efficiency doesn’t always resonate with real-world fuel efficiency. As seen with the City that comes with the same engine and gearbox combinations, the manual and automatic variants of the sedan offer a claimed efficiency of 17.8 and 18.4 kmpl, respectively. Real-world mileage of Honda’s CVT models depend primarily on the driver and driving conditions which usually don’t return the claimed fuel efficiency figures.

Also Read 2023 Honda Elevate SUV mileage figures revealed: Price announcement soon

Honda Elevate: Engine specs

Under its hood, Honda Elevate gets a familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-Vtec petrol engine that puts out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission. Pre-bookings for Honda Elevate have started at a token amount of Rs 21,000 while deliveries are slated to commence around the start of the festive season.