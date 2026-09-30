Honda Elevate facelift price announcement on October 6

Honda Cars India will launch the Elevate facelift on October 6 with refreshed exterior styling, new alloy wheels, ventilated seats, and a larger touchscreen. It retains the trusted 1.5L petrol engine with manual and CVT transmission options.

Honda Cars India will launch the mid-life update of its Elevate SUV on October 6. The Elevate facelift will receive cosmetic and feature upgrades, while the underlying mechanical package is expected to remain unchanged.



The SUV currently competes with models including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, besides the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Renault Duster and upcoming Hyundai Bayon.

The updated Elevate is expected to get revised styling at the front, along with minor changes at the rear. A new alloy wheel design will also form part of the exterior updates.

Inside the cabin, changes are expected to be relatively subtle, with new upholstery shades and a larger infotainment screen among the key additions. Cooled seats are also expected to be offered on the updated SUV, enhancing its feature list.

There is also speculation that Honda could introduce advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with the facelift. However, the company is not expected to make any mechanical changes to the SUV.

The Elevate will continue with its existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

ALSO READ Skoda Slavia facelift to launch on October 6

The update comes at a time when Elevate sales remain well below those of the segment leaders. The SUV has averaged around 1,600 units a month this year, significantly trailing the volumes of established rivals such as the Creta and Seltos.

The mid-size SUV segment has also become increasingly competitive, with manufacturers adding new models and updating existing ones to cater to rising demand for feature-rich SUVs.