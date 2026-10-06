Honda Elevate facelift launched at Rs 11.80 lakh

Honda has launched the facelifted Elevate SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.80 lakh. It gets revised styling, segment-first rear seat ventilation, a 360-degree camera, and added safety tech while retaining its 121 hp 1.5L petrol engine with MT and CVT options.

Honda has launched the facelifted Elevate midsize SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom. It gets styling revisions, additional features and safety equipment, while retaining the existing powertrain. Pre-bookings for the Elevate facelift opened on October 1. While the entry-level price remains unchanged, the top-end variant is now Rs 1.94 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model.

Exterior changes are limited, with a new LED light bar connecting the rear tail lamps, while the overall design remains largely unchanged. The cabin gets a segment-first rear-seat ventilation function, powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and capacitive-touch rear LED reading lamps. Safety additions include front parking sensors, rear disc brakes and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow on CVT variants. The 1.5-litre petrol engine, producing 121 hp and 145 Nm, continues with six-speed manual and CVT options.

Toshiyuki Yanagisawa, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The Honda Elevate has built a strong connection with customers through its design, versatility and driving experience. India is the first global launch market for the updated model, and we expect the model to drive festive-season momentum and strengthen our portfolio.”

The Elevate competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, along with the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Renault Duster and upcoming Hyundai Bayon.

The update comes as Elevate sales remain below those of the segment leaders. The SUV has averaged around 1,600 units a month this year, significantly behind established rivals such as the Creta and Seltos.

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The midsize SUV segment has become increasingly competitive, with manufacturers expanding their portfolios and refreshing existing models as demand shifts towards feature-rich SUVs. Honda is hoping the added features and equipment in the facelift will help strengthen the Elevate’s position in the segment.



Honda’s next major launch for India will be an all-new electric SUV based on the Honda 0 series concept, which could see a global debut by end of this year followed by a launch early next year.