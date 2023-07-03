Honda Elevate bookings open in India: Creta-rival SUV’s launch in September

The bookings for the new Honda Elevate are now open in India. Its prices will be announced in September 2023 and this mid-size SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Honda Cars India recently unveiled its all-new Elevate to contest in the highly lucrative mid-size SUV segment. Pre-bookings for the same are now open for a token amount of Rs 21,000 and its prices will be announced in September 2023. It’s worth mentioning that India will be the first market to get the Elevate SUV and will be later exported to other countries as well.

Honda Elevate SUV: Bookings and price

The bookings for the Honda Elevate are now open. One can reserve it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Honda dealership. This mid-size SUV’s prices will be revealed in September 2023 and the deliveries will also commence immediately. The Honda Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in July 2023: Maruti Invicto to Hyundai Exter

Honda Elevate SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Honda Elevate will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This is the same motor that also powers the Honda City. It churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT. There will be no hybrid powertrain on offer but the company will introduce its electric version within the next three years.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Honda Elevate First Look:

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September’23. We are confident that the Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.