Honda E electric car to have five screens on its digital dashboard! Watch how it looks

Honda E electric car is one of the hotly anticipated cars globally especially with the ongoing forward charge towards electric mobility. Honda claims that it has already received 36,000 pre-bookings in Europe and the car hasn't even been unveiled in full production specs yet. Plans for Honda E's launch in Asian and American markets have not been revealed yet but considering the electric frenzy spread across the world over, Honda will most likely expand sales to these markets.

Last month, Honda revealed some details about the battery pack and charge time, and now it has released a video showing the unique digital dashboard. The dashboard is equipped with screens from one pillar to the other with five high-definition colour displays of which two are six-inch screens on the far edges for the feed from the exterior camera mirrors.

The digital dashboard comprises of an 8.8-inch TFT screen in front of the driver works as the instrument cluster and two 12.3-inch LCD screens in the middle handle the infotainment. The infotainment displays are touchscreens and have a smartphone-like user interface.

The screens can be personalised and customising them seems as easy as swiping tiles from an options menu on to a favourites menu. A driver and passenger can use each display separately, so if the driver is working the navigation, the passenger can be the DJ.

Honda E's digital dashboard will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and when the car is stopped, users can stream content on the screens via the smartphone using E's WiFi hotspot. The system will also boast of a personal assistant.

Saying "OK Honda" calls the assistant to attention, and it understands natural speech when requesting changes in the cabin or online services. When away from the hatchback, a smartphone app enables using a phone as a digital key, setting safety alerts and geofencing, and preconditioning.