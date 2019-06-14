Honda E electric car to have 200km range; more details now revealed

Honda has been teasing us with its upcoming retro-styled urban electric Honda E. First was the jaw-dropping concept from 2018, followed by the prototype which is claimed to be over 80% production ready was showcased at Geneva this year. While the prototype misses out on some of the proportions from the original concept which made it look to alluring, Honda managed to maintain most of those elements and proportions to make it as close to the concept as possible. The modern technology with the retro styling and design draped overlooks extremely desirable.

So much desirable that Honda claims it has already over 31,000 reservations, and all coming from Europe. Honda has not announced any plans for Asian or American markets which would most definitely take that number higher. I personally would get myself on the waiting list for the Honda E. And that’s even before Honda revealing any technical details regarding the Honda E.

While we still expect the final production model to make its debut later this year, Honda has finally revealed some specs of the car to help us cope with the withdrawal symptoms as we wait. The Honda E is based on Honda’s first ever dedicated EV platform and the E has been built from the ground up. The Honda E will use a 35.5-kWh Lithium-ion battery mounted in the floor of the car positioned within the wheelbase. This will give it a low centre of gravity and keep the major chunk of the vehicle’s weight within the wheelbase. This allows for the Honda E to have a 50:50 weight distribution front to back and power will be sent on to the rear wheels through a “high torque” electric motor. Honda says that the little EV will be agile to allow drivers to enjoy city driving and easily manage tight manoeuvres in urban environments, I think those figures seem more like a sporty little hot hatch!

The battery pack itself is a water cooling unit that can be charged either by Type 2 AC connection or a CCS2 DC rapid charger. The rapid charger that is mounted on the front bonnet, can allow it to charge up to 80% in 30 minutes and a full charge will allow for a 200km range.

While at the moment the Honda E seems like forbidden fruit for us, European customers can gladly and express their interest for the little EV on their respective national Honda websites.