Honda CR-V Special Edition launched at Rs 29.5 lakh: Gets cosmetic upgrades & new features

The special edition Honda CR-V is based on the facelifted version of the SUV on sales in international markets, its uses the same 2.0-litre SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine as the standard version.

Honda Cars India recently launched a new Special Edition of its flagship SUV CR-V at a price of Rs 29.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it about Rs 1.23 lakh expensive than the standard CR-V priced at Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition has been launched during the festive season which is expected to rake in good sales numbers for passenger cars. It boasts a number of cosmetic upgrades and additional features as well.

The CR-V Special Edition is based on the facelifted CR-V model that is on sale in the international markets. It gets a redesigned front with a glossy black grille instead of the chrome-finished one, and integrated full LED headlamps. The front and rear bumpers are new, however, the side profile remains unchanged.

The key features that have been added to the special edition CR-V include a hands-free power tailgate, new 18-inch alloy wheels, active cornering lights, LED fog lights, among others.

Honda CR-V Special Edition will come powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC engine that produces 152 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm and is paired with a CVT gearbox.

The highlight of the Honda CR-V’s cabin is the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features include powered driver’s seat, ambient lighting, cruise control, lane watch camera, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

Safety features onboard the Honda CR-V include six airbags, electronic parking brake, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill launch assist, and others. The SUV gets five colour options – Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Radiant Red, and Lunar Silver Metallic.

