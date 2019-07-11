Honda CR-V facelift spied: Gets minor cosmetic updates

The mid-life update of the Honda CR-V, the premium SUV from the Japanese car manufacturer has been recently spotted testing on American soil. Three test mules of the same were snapped curtsey Motor1.com. While two prototypes out of these three are partially camouflaged, one has been covered completely. Despite this, it is clearly visible that the changes to CR-V will be limited to the bare minimum, at least as far as its aesthetics are concerned. Here too the changes are mainly concentrated on the front and the rear fascia of the vehicle while the side profile remains the same.

At the front, the grille features a slightly revised design and gets a thicker chrome bar. Alongside this, the bumper also features minor updates while the headlamps, though retaining their original design, have been slightly updated on the edges. At the back, we see minor changes on the bumper. The rest of the specifics seems to remain the same. No images of the interiors have been snapped. That said, this being a facelift, do not expect any radical changes.

2020 Honda CR-V (Image: Motor1.com)

The current generation Honda CR-V made its debut in India last year. The same currently stands as the flagship SUV for the Japanese automaker in India. It comes with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative gets a 2.0-litre, i-VTEC engine capable of churning out 152 hp of power along with 189 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The diesel derivative comes with a 1.6-litre unit, which is good for 118 hp of power along with 300 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes with a 9-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The Honda CR-V currently falls in-between the price range of Rs 28.27 lakh to Rs 32.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and the Skoda Kodiaq in terms of its prices. We cannot comment if the Honda CR-V diesel will make its debut in India or not.

Image Source: Motor1.com