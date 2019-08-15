Honda CR-V based Breeze SUV unveiled in China: Bigger and better equipped

Honda has unveiled the CR-V based Breeze SUV. As of now, this utility vehicle will remain exclusive to the Chinese market. There, it will be sold alongside the CR-V SUV. In terms of design, the Breeze looks like a slightly bigger derivative of the CR-V. Its front profile is in sync with Honda's latest design philosophy. In comparison to the CR-V, the Honda Breeze gets elongated headlamps, a thick chrome grille up-front and a flat bonnet. The side and the rear profile of the Honda Breeze can be easily mistaken for that of the CR-V. But a closer look will reveal that there are minor revisions all along.

On the inside, the Breeze SUV will get an extensive feature list. It will be as premium as the CR-V and then some more. The engine line-up of the Honda Breeze SUV will consist of 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine capable of churning out 193 hp of power along with 243 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, the Breeze is also likely to come with a 2.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine good for 184 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines will be mated to an automatic transmission. The Breeze will be available in 2WD as well as 4WD drivetrain options. In terms of dimensions, the Honda Breeze is identical to that of the India-spec CR-V. That said, it is slightly longer, by 42 mm, at 4,634 mm, in comparison to 4,592 mm length of the CR-V.

Back at home, Honda is soon going to launch the HR-V. The same will be positioned in-between the BR-V and the Cr-V in its portfolio. Its prices are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. Its main competition will include the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector as well as the Kia Seltos.