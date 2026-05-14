Honda confirms two new SUVs for India from 2028

Honda says its future India strategy will focus on locally tailored products and pricing, moving away from globalised models after acknowledging earlier offerings were not fully aligned with Indian market needs.

Honda has announced plans to introduce two all-new SUVs in India from 2028 onwards. This announcement was made by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe during the company’s global financial results presentation, where India was identified alongside North America and Japan as a priority market.

The new lineup will include a sub-4 metre compact SUV and a mid-size SUV, segments that currently account for a large share of passenger vehicle demand in India. Silhouettes shown during the presentation hinted strongly at SUV body styles for both products.

ALSO READ Toyota’s new Bidkin plant to roll out rugged SUV in 2029

The compact SUV will mark Honda’s return to the sub-4 metre crossover SUV space after discontinuing the WR-V in 2023. The model is expected to compete with best-sellers such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The second SUV will target the mid-size segment, where Honda currently sells the Honda Elevate. The new model is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in a category dominated by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Honda said it will now focus on developing products specifically tailored for Indian customer preferences rather than relying heavily on globally standardised models. The company acknowledged that its earlier global development strategy may not have been fully aligned with Indian market requirements.

During the presentation, Honda said it would “redefine the best specifications” for India while pursuing an “optimal balance of performance and price”. The company also plans to utilise local engineering and external collaborations to accelerate product development.

Honda currently sells only three models in India, the Honda City, Honda Amaze and Elevate SUV, at a time when SUVs dominate the domestic passenger vehicle market.

Apart from internal combustion engine SUVs, Honda is also preparing to expand its EV lineup in India. The company has already started testing the upcoming Honda 0 SUV, expected to arrive next year with advanced connectivity and driver assistance technologies.

Honda had earlier outlined plans to introduce 10 new models in India by 2030, with SUVs expected to account for a major share of future launches. In the near term, the company is also preparing to introduce the facelifted City sedan and the ZR-V Hybrid in India next week.

Toshihiro Mibe also added that Honda’s 5.8 million-unit motorcycle business and large units-in-operation base in India will support its car business through supply chain strengths and customer conversions. He added that many Honda two-wheeler buyers could eventually upgrade to the brand’s entry-level cars, given overlapping price points.