Honda commences testing of HR-V in India: Launch likely by festive season

In order to bridge the gap between the BR-V and the CR-V, Honda Car India is going to launch the HR-V mid-size SUV in India soon. Recently, curtsey Quick shift Club, a test mule of the same was spotted testing in India. The images show a completely camouflaged vehicle. However, it still becomes apparent that underneath it is indeed the Honda HR-V featuring a design similar to the ASEAN spec version. That said, the India-spec version is likely to get certain unique aesthetic elements in sync with customer demand.

For instance, the Honda HR-V's front fascia is likely to feature a slight upgrade and is going to get additional chrome accents, just like we saw on the India-spec Civic. It will get all-LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights among other visual highlights. Talking about the cabin, the dashboard layout of the Honda HR-V is polarising and hence, it is likely that the layout in the India-spec version will be slightly altered.

The Honda HR-V, in terms of its dimensions, matches the likes of Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks. However, since it will arrive in India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down Unit), and assembled in India, it is likely that its prices will be slightly premium to the rest of the pack. The HR-V will be loaded right up-to-the brim with features and creature comforts. It is going to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof to name a few.

In terms of its engine specifications, the Honda HR-V will get the same units as that of the Honda Civic. Hence, the diesel engine is going to be a 1.6-litre motor churning out 120 bhp of power and paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the petrol engine will be a 1.8-litre, 140 bhp unit, paired to a CVT gearbox.

