Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

The Honda Civic BS6 diesel will likely retain its 119hp/300Nm configuration from the 1.6-litre diesel engine. It will be offered only with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Honda Car India Limited has restarted its production on a small scale. The company has started sending its BS6 cars to the dealerships now. However, one car that was missing and more importantly a variant, was the Honda Civic diesel. It was one of the last sedans in its category that offered a diesel and petrol engine. More importantly, now news has come in that HCIL has started pre-launch bookings of the Civic diesel. The Honda Civic diesel BS6 can now be booked online or through the dealerships that are allowed to be open. A source tells us that the booking amount is Rs 25,000. The Honda Civic diesel BS6 launch is scheduled for next month. It is likely that the prices might have gone up by Rs 80,000. This should be similar to what happened with the Amaze diesel when it transitioned to BS6.

As for the Honda Civic diesel, it will continue to be powered by the 119hp/300Nm, 1.6-litre engine. This engine will be solely offered with a 6-speed manual. This engine claimed a lofty 26.8kmpl fuel efficiency in its BS4 avatar. It is likely that the BS6 mileage will be around 23kmpl – still the highest in its class and even those below. The petrol Civic was BS6 compliant right from the time it was launched last year. This engine is a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated unit that is good for 140hp of power and 174Nm. Honda offers this motor with a CVT.

HCIL in an interaction with Express Drives last month had stated that it will move ahead with only petrol variants for the CR-V as well as the Jazz cars. While the Honda CR-V petrol BS6 is already on sale, the Honda Jazz BS6 is yet to be launched. Honda will also soon launch the WR-V and has already started pre-launch bookings of the same.

