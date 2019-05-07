Honda Civic continues to lead the D-Segment with highest sales in April 2019

The 10th Generation Honda Civic made its debut in India during the month of March this year. Right after its launch, the Civic was able to garner a healthy response from buyers. During the month of its launch, Honda sold a total of 2,291 units of this vehicle in India. Hence, making it the largest selling D-segment sedan in the country. However, as expected, the initial hype has now died down with the sales of this premium sedan settling down in respect to the market sentiment. According to autopunditz.com, for the month of April 2019, the Honda Civic sold a total of 369 units.

This figure clearly marks a huge decline from what this car managed to achieve in March 2019, however, still remains comfortably clear of the rest of the pack by a huge margin. Current competitors of the Honda Civic includes the likes of Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Hyundai Elantra. In April 2019, these sedans managed to achieve sales figures of 277 units, 177 units and 85 units respectively.

The Honda Civic is currently available with a choice of two powertrain options. There is a 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is the same unit which used to power the 8th generation Civic which was discontinued from India five years ago. That said, Honda has thoroughly upgraded this engine and it even meets the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. This engine is capable of churning out 140 BHP of power along with 174 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes as standard with a CVT gearbox.

The diesel derivative of the Honda Civic comes with a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder unit. This engine is the same oil-burner that Honda offers on the CR-V. The same is capable of producing 120 BHP of power along with 300 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The prices of the 10th generation Honda Civic falls in-between the range of Rs 17.7 lakh to Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Data Source: Auto Punditz