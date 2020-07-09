Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

The Honda Civic sedan in India has finally arrived in its BS6 avatar with a diesel motor. While the engine remains pretty much the same, two key factors about the BS6 Civic diesel have changed. Here is all you need to know.

Published: July 9, 2020 3:22 PM

The Honda Civic was launched in India in the first half of 2019 and Honda introduced the sedan model with as a petrol automatic and a diesel manual. A year later when the Indian market transitioned to BS6 emission norms, Honda elevated the petrol model of the Civic to meet the new stringent emission standard. But had discontinued the diesel offering for the time being. Now Honda has finally launched the BS6 compliant Civic diesel in India. While the car remains unchanged, two key things about the Civic have. The Civic diesel was earlier priced at Rs 20.50 lakh for the base VX model, while the ZX model was priced at Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom). As the Civic diesel is now BS6 compliant featuring newer and more expensive technology to make it cleaner than before, the price has gone up slightly for both variants. The Civic VX diesel now costs Rs 20.74 lakh, while the higher-spec ZX variant is priced at Rs 22.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Meaning the base diesel is now more expensive by Rs 24,000 and the ZX variant has become marginally more expensive by Rs 4,000.

The second key change is regarding the engine. Although the same 1.6-litre, turbocharged 4-cylinder i-DTEC unit continues to be offered and performance of the engine also remains the same 118hp and 300Nm of torque. But what has changed is the fuel efficiency of the engine. In BS4 guise, the motor was rated to deliver 26.8 kmpl. But set up for all the restrictions to meet BS6 standards, it is now rated to deliver 23.9 kmpl. This engine continues to come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Feature-wise, the Civic remains identical to the BS6 spec model with LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, C-shaped LED tail lamps, 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch Digital TFT Meter for the driver’s instrumentation, Electric Sunroof and more. The Honda Civic petrol variant currently on sale in India in BS6 guise is powered by a 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder i-VTEC motor which is paired with a CVT automatic. In BS6 spec, the Honda Civic petrol is priced between Rs 17.9 lakh to Rs 21.25 lakh.

Honda Civic BS6 diesel ex-showroom Price:

VX MT: Rs 20.74 lakh

ZX MT:  Rs 22.34 lakh

Also Read Honda Civic Diesel Road Test: Finally, an exciting sedan and not another SUV!

