2019 Honda Civic Launch Live: Design, engine, features, expected price

Honda Civic India Launch Live, Expected Price and Features: 2019 Honda Civic is due an official launch today and we're at the launch event to bring all details live from the venue. While the older model of the Honda Civic was discontinued back in 2013, it is now making a fresh comeback with the addition of a diesel engine option which it previously lacked. Besides the introduction of diesel powertrain, Honda Civic will also boast of an array of new features and a whole new design as well. The styling of the sedan has been revamped with sleeker headlamps and a sloping roofline. We've already driven the new 2019 Civic. Click the link below for a detailed review.

