Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

What the new Honda Civic gets is a suite of safety aids like adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, front and rear false start prevention, lane-keeping assist and low-speed braking control.

By:Updated: Apr 29, 2021 12:17 PM

The all-new 11th generation Honda Civic has finally been unveiled. After a few days of teasing around, spy shots and more, Honda has officially released details on this new car. The new Honda Civic, also referred to as the 2022 model, brings in a fresh design flair. While the silhouette is much closer to the outgoing car, the lines all around are much flatter compared to the car we had in India.  The overall dimensions of the car are 4,673mm in length, 1,801mm in width, and 1,415mm in height. The wheelbase of the car is 2,735mm. Honda has made a longer hood to give an image of dynamism, there are also creases on it and the headlights have a new shape. Speaking of which, all the lights on the new Civic are LEDs – front, rear, and blinkers. There is also a choice between 16-18 inch wheels. Inside, the layout has changed and there are more features too.

Depending on the variant, one will get a smaller or a 9.0-inch touchscreen Bose infotainment system. This is complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Alexa connectivity. The instrument console is an all-digital affair and has a TFT display. There is more space in the cabin, however the sloping roofline might just eat into headroom at the rear. There is dual-zone climate control on offer as well. What the new Civic gets is a suite of safety aids like adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, front and rear false start prevention, lane-keeping assist and low-speed braking control. These should make it a safer car than before along with the plethora of airbags on offer.

As far as engines are concerned, these are the same as before including the 1.5-litre turbocharged unit and the 2.0-litre petrol. The 2.0-litre unit now makes slightly more power at 158hp whereas the torque is 187Nm. As for the 1.5-litre petrol, the engine is good for 180hp/240Nm. Both the engines are available only with a CVT, with the turbo getting paddle shifters as well.

Latest Auto News

